Indian Prime Minister Modi backs 'The Kerala Story', slams Congress for nurturing terror elements

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, while addressing an election rally in Karnataka, condemned the opposition Congress party for "sheltering and nurturing terror elements" for the vote bank.

Further reacting to the ongoing controversy surrounding 'The Kerala Story', PM Modi accused the grand old party of opposing the film that he said is based on terror conspiracy and 'shows the ugly truth of terrorism'. The plot of the movie, which the makers claim is based on true events, revolves around the story of women from non-Muslim communities who went missing from Kerala and were recruited into ISIS after they were converted.

"'The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes the design of terrorists," PM Modi said. #WATCH | 'The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design. Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank: PM… pic.twitter.com/qlUQlc3qQf — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023 × He further added, "Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank."

"The Congress has kneeled down before the terror outfits when in power. We have suffered because of the violence for very long and Congress never protected this country from terrorism. I am surprised to see that Congress has succumbed to terrorism for the sake of its vote bank. Can such a party ever save Karnataka?," he said while addressing the rally in Ballari ahead of upcoming elections in southern Karnataka state on May 10.

The prime minister said that to make Karnataka the number one state of the country, security system, law and order is the most important requirement.

"It is equally important for Karnataka to remain free from terrorism. BJP has always been tough against terrorism. But Congress gets stomach ache whenever action is taken on terrorism," he said. Kerala HC refuses to issue a stay order on release of 'The Kerala Story' The Kerala High Court, on Friday, refused to impose a ban on the film 'The Kerala Story'.

The High Court asked petitioners how the movie, which it observed is fiction and not history, would create sectarianism and conflict in society, claiming that secular Kerala will accept the film for what it is.

"Nothing will happen just because the film is screened. The teaser of the film was released in November. What was offensive in the film? What is wrong in saying that Allah is the only God? The country gives the citizen the right to believe in their religion and God and spread it. What was offensive in the trailer?", the court observed while considering a batch of petitions seeking to cancel the censor certificate of the film.

"So many movies have already come out about such organizations. There have been references against Hindu monks and Christian priests in many films before. Did you see all this in the way of fiction? What is so special now? How does this movie create sectarianism and conflict in society?", the court observed.

The film's trailer claims young girls from non-Muslim communities disappeared from Kerala and joined terror groups such as Islamic State.

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film has triggered a massive political row with various leaders reacting to it.

(With inputs from agencies)