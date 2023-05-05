At least eight killed, several injured after shooting incident in Serbian village: Reports

According to the broadcaster Nova S, eight people were killed others were several injured in a shooting in the Siberian town of Mladenovac's Dubona village, late Thursday (May 4). The report also said that the perpetrator is on the run, said a report by Tanjun news agency. The incident also comes a day after the Balkan country witnessed a school shooting by a 13-year-old. The incident occurred after an unknown gunman opened fire with an automatic weapon from a moving vehicle, reported the local media. Meanwhile, CNN affiliate channel N1 and public broadcaster RTS, said the shooter remains at large, and a warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old male suspect. Serbia’s Interior Ministry spokesperson confirmed that the incident took place at 11:00 pm (local time) on Thursday night, as per CNN. Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic called the shooting “a terrorist act,” as per a report by RTS.

"The perpetrator is on the run, and all available patrols have been sent in the direction of Mladenovac and Mali Požarevac," reported N1. According to news agency AFP, a heavy police presence was deployed and numerous ambulances rushed to the scene, while helicopters were flying over the area.



This comes as N1 reported, that all special police units including the anti-terrorism unit, helicopter unit, and police forces from the cities of Belgrade and Smederevo are engaged in the manhunt.



The incident also comes after a 13-year-old boy shot dead nine and injured seven at a school in the capital Belgrade before he surrendered. Notably, until this week, despite the country’s high rate of gun ownership, mass shootings were rare.



Shooting in Belgrade on Wednesday



Serbia's Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement on Facebook that it was informed at 8:40 am (local time) that a school shooting had occurred at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Vračar, an upscale area of the Serbian capital.



The shooter was later identified as a seventh-grade student KK who reportedly opened fire from his father's weapon. "We have had too much violence for too long," psychologist Zarko Trebjesanin told N1, adding that, "Children copy models."



Serbia's Interior Ministry, on Thursday, also issued a warning to gun owners asking them to "store their guns with care, locked up in safes or closets so they are out of reach of others, particularly children."