Top 10 world news: US fast-tracks mega weapon deal for Taiwan; ASEAN convoy attacked in Myanmar; and more

Kerala boat tragedy: Police nab absconding owner of the sunken vessel The owner of the boat that capsized killing 22 in southern Indian state of Kerala has been caught by the police, reported Press Trust of India.

As Chinese invasion threat looms, US fast-tracks $500 million weapons deal with Taiwan With speculations rife over the possibility of China invading Taiwan, US has been reportedly working to fast-track a $500 million weapons package deal with the self-ruled island to make up for the delays in the latter’s arms acquisition.

Convoy carrying ASEAN diplomats, officials 'attacked' by armed group in Myanmar A convoy carrying diplomats from the ASEAN countries was attacked by an unidentified group of assailants in Myanmar’s southern Shan State on Sunday, a military official said on Monday, reports AFP news agency.

Manipur ethnic violence: India's Supreme Court takes note of 'humanitarian issues' India's Supreme Court on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to increase security as well as relief and rehabilitation efforts for the citizens hit by ethnic violence in the state of Manipur that borders Myanmar, over 2,400 km northeast of New Delhi.

Chile elects right-wing parties to rewrite constitution after rejecting 'world's most progressive' charter Moving away from a constitution that focused on social benefits, environmental rights, gender parity and indigenous rights, Chile on Sunday voted for the nation's right-wing parties to elect advisers who will draft a new constitution.

China makes first ChatGPT arrest after man allegedly generates fake news of train crash A man has been arrested in China for generating fake news on ChatGPT and then disseminating it on several Chinese social media platforms.

Iran executes two men convicted for 'burning Quran' Iran executed two people on Monday who were convicted of blasphemy, said the judiciary.

Sri Lanka, not Pakistan, set to host 2023 Asia Cup - Reports In a major development surrounding 2023 Asia Cup, the Island nation Sri Lanka has emerged as the front runner to host the multi-team event in September.

Lionel Messi on his way to Saudi following PSG fallout, to be joined by former teammates at Al Hilal - Reports World Cup winner with Argentina, Lionel Messi could be on his way to Saudi Arabia this summer after his contract with Ligue 1 leaders PSG expires.