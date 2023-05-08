As Chinese invasion threat looms, US fast-tracks $500 million weapons deal with Taiwan

With speculations rife over the possibility of China invading Taiwan, US has been reportedly working to fast-track a $500 million weapons package deal with the self-ruled island to make up for the delays in the latter’s arms acquisition.

In September, the US approved the Taiwan Policy Act, in which military aid worth $4.5 billion would be provided to Taipei over four years—a move that has infuriated Beijing.

However, there have been delays in delivering weapons. But on Monday, Taiwan's defence minister Chiu Kuo-cheng confirmed that Washington will be delivering weapons under a separate deal to make up for the delays.

“The use of the $500 million package is aimed at prioritising supplying us with spot goods (available for immediate delivery) over any delay or late delivery in our arms procurement," Chiu told lawmakers when questioned in parliament about the "military aid" package, according to AFP news agency.

"It should be implemented this year," he said, adding that the $500 million package "is not counted into (previous) arms sales" and that Taiwan would be asking first for its "priorities".

But he did not elaborate on what type of equipment the US would be sending under the package.

"For the delayed arms sales, they will make up by providing some of their spot goods or simulators or training equipment," he said. "So when the arms are delivered in the future, we can start using them right away." Gravitas: Taiwan conducts drills to prepare for Chinese attack Last week, Taiwan’s defence ministry announced that Washington would be sending the first of the 66 advanced new F-16V fighter jets that was previously ordered and it would come "out of the factory" in the third quarter next year.

Earlier this month, China launched military drills across the Taiwan Strait in response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s 10-day visit to Central America and the United States where she met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other US lawmakers.

Beijing described them as “a serious warning against the Taiwan separatist forces’ collusion with external forces, and a necessary move to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

It had repeatedly warned against such a meeting and vowed to take “resolute and powerful measures” if it went ahead.

Taiwan has been governed independently of China since 1949, but Beijing views the island as part of its territory. China has vowed to eventually “unify” Taiwan with the mainland, using force if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies)