Manipur ethnic violence: India's Supreme Court takes note of 'humanitarian issues'

India's Supreme Court on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to increase security as well as relief and rehabilitation efforts for the citizens hit by ethnic violence in the state of Manipur that borders Myanmar, over 2,400 km northeast of New Delhi.

The top court in New Delhi acknowledged the Modi administration's note of submissions which said that no untoward incidents took place in the state in the last 48 hours ending Monday at 7 am (Indian Standard Time).

The ethnic violence in Manipur last week saw buildings set ablaze and charred vehicles across roads leaving at least 58 dead and tens of thousands displaced. Make arrangements for those displaced: Indian Supreme Court The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud termed the aftermath of violence as a "humanitarian issue" whose immediate resolution must be prioritised by both New Delhi and Imphal, the state capital of Manipur.

Justice DY Chandrachud emphasised that due arrangements must be made in the relief camps and the people sheltered there be provided with basic amenities like food, ration and medical facilities.

The government informed the Supreme Court about the steps taken to deal with the violence. It said 52 companies of the central armed police force, besides Army and Assam Rifles contingents, have been deployed in the strife-torn areas.

Flag marches are being conducted in disturbed areas and peace meetings between the community members are being held.

The bench directed that all necessary efforts should be made for rehabilitating those displaced. What is happening in Manipur? The first wave of unrest rippled through the state on May 3 after skirmishes broke out in the capital Imphal when thousands of people from the Naga and Kuki tribes rallied against the majority Meitei ethnic group.

The rally was focused on the Meitei group being granted special status under India's 'Scheduled Tribe' constitutional description.

Scheduled Tribes are India's socio-economically disadvantaged group. The members of a community, once designated as Scheduled Tribe, get reserved access to education and job opportunities.

The Meitei community is a largely Hindu ethnic group that accounts for about half of Manipur's population. Other ethnic groups in the state, mostly Christians, say that if the Meitei community are given the Scheduled Tribe status, they will not have a fair chance for jobs and other benefits.

The division between the Meiteis and the other ethnic groups in the state cuts sharply across demographic lines. Tensions between the two groups have simmered for decades over a range of issues including land rights.

The Supreme Court has ordered adequate steps to be taken for protecting places of worship.

More than 23,000 people have been rescued and sheltered in military garrisons and relief camps.

The government has been asked to update the Supreme Court on the status of the situation in Manipur on May 17.

(With inputs from agencies)

