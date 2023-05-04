Manipur Violence: 'Shoot at sight' orders issued to contain spiraling unrest
The Manipur Government issued a ‘shoot at sight' order to control the spiraling violence in the state. The state government in their directive said that authorities should ‘shoot at sight’ in ‘extreme cases’ as fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed to contain widespread rioting. Violence broke out between between tribals and the majority Meitei community which has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages.