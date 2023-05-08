Chile elects right-wing parties to rewrite constitution after rejecting 'world's most progressive' charter

Moving away from a constitution that focused on social benefits, environmental rights, gender parity and indigenous rights, Chile on Sunday voted for the nation's right-wing parties to elect advisers who will draft a new constitution.

This, as per Reuters, marks a sharp shift from a progressive majority that drafted a failed first constitutional rewrite.

A tally of about 95.13 per cent of the ballots revealed that Chile's Republican Party, led by Jose Antonio Kast, secured nearly 35 per cent of the vote.

Of the rest of the votes, a coalition of traditional right-wing parties gained just over 20 per cent, while President Gabriel Boric's left-wing coalition received about 29 per cent of the votes. The remaining votes went to centrist parties.

Former conservative firebrand presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast, who lost to Boric in 2021, during a speech in Santiago branded his opponent's government a "failed" one.

"Chile has defeated a failed government."

"Today is the first day of a better future, a new start for Chile," said Kast.

The final results will determine the exact makeup of a 50-seat Constitutional Council that will be in charge of drafting a new constitution.

Any articles will be approved with a three-fifths majority.

The constitutional advisers elected on Sunday will commence the process of drafting a new constitution in June. The draft will be based on a draft compiled by 24 constitutional experts appointed by Congress in March. Once the draft is complete, voters will have the opportunity to approve or reject it in December.

Reuters reports that this marks the latest step in a years-long effort to overhaul Chile's dictatorship-era text. The effort began after nearly 80 per cent of Chileans voted to draft a new constitution in 2020. This was preceded by violent protests against inequality.

The first rewrite was drafted by largely independent and left-leaning constituents with a focus on social welfare, environmental protections, gender equality, and indigenous rights. Despite being viewed as one of the most progressive constitutions globally, a lot of voters deemed it too divisive, and the procedure was embroiled in controversies.

The draft was rejected by 62 per cent of the voters. For backing the first constitution rewrite, Boric has suffered a setback and his approval ratings have plummeted.

In March of last year, Boric assumed office amid high hopes of reform, but as the struggling economy and rising crime become the foremost concerns of voters, his popularity has waned.

Since voter rejection of the first draft, the president has distanced himself from the process while promising to support it. Boric reassured reporters after casting his vote on Sunday that the government would respect the council's autonomy and serve as a guarantor while assisting its requests.

"The government won't meddle with the process and will respect the entity's autonomy in its deliberation."

Delivered remarks from Santiago's La Moneda presidential palace he called for unity and urged the opposition to learn from the previous failed attempt, stating that he wanted the Republican Party, to avoid making the same blunders as his party. Boric stated that the process should not be about vendettas but prioritising Chile's interests.

"I want to invite the Republican Party, that's won an unquestionable majority, to not make the same mistakes we made," he said. "This process can't be about vendettas, but putting Chile first."

