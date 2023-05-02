IN PICS | Protests, rallies, demonstrations: Here's how people marked May Day across the world

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: May 02, 2023, 08:08 AM IST

France

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in France on Labour Day to protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform, and clashed with security forces across the country, on Monday (May 1).



According to French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters that at least 108 police were wounded and 291 people detained across France as violence erupted at May Day protests.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Chile

Chilean riot police used a water canon on protesters as various trade unions came out for the march for International Workers Day in Santiago.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Turkey

Dozens of protesters were detained by the Turkish riot police as they were trying to reach Istanbul's main Taksim Square for May Day demonstrations on Monday.



This comes after the Istanbul governor's office had allowed May Day celebrations in another district and deemed gatherings in all other locations as unauthorised and illegal. According to Demiroren News Agency, police have detained more than 35 people in central Besiktas.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Argentina

According to a report by Reuters, in Argentina, May Day was a quieter affair.



Activists held banners and chanted slogans at a rally in front of the Presidential Palace to demand an increase in the minimum wage and protested the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Venezuela

The Venezuelan capital city of Caracas witnessed a massive rally of supporters of President Nicolas Maduro who also cheered a portrait of his predecessor Hugo Chavez.



Maduro, during the celebrations, also announced a $60 adjustment in the combined amount of two bonuses paid monthly to workers, reported Reuters.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Germany

The rallies in Germany took place amid heavy police presence over anticipated May Day protests across the country which failed to materialise. Demonstrations took place in Berlin and Hamburg and there had been no major incidents related to the demonstration, said the police.



However, the 'revolutionary May 1' demonstration in Berlin ended earlier than planned after organisers cited safety reasons and said police were creating spaces that were too tight for protesters to safely march through.

(Photograph: Reuters )

United States

Demonstrators march during the "Solidarity is Power" march and rally for May Day in California, United States.

(Photograph: AFP )

Colombia

People take part in a May Day (Labour Day) march to mark the International Workers' Day in Colombia.

(Photograph: AFP )

Philippines

Hundreds of Filipino activists took to the streets in Manila on Monday (May 1) to mark International Workers Day. Activists held banners and chanted slogans at a rally near the Presidential Palace and called on the government for better wages and treatment of labourers.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Bolivia

Bolivian President Luis Arce waves (C-bottom) while he participates in the International Workers' Day march organized by the Bolivian Workers' Central (COB) in La Paz, on Monday.

(Photograph: AFP )