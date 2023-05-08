China makes first ChatGPT arrest after man allegedly generates fake news of train crash

A man has been arrested in China for generating fake news on ChatGPT and then disseminating it on several Chinese social media platforms. According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), a man surnamed Hong was arrested by police in northwestern China’s Gansu province for “using artificial intelligence technology to concoct false and untrue information”. The man spread fake news of a train crash According to a statement by Gansu police, Hong combined elements of several trending stories in China and put them into ChatGPT for generating fake news of a train crash. According to the fake news, the accident happened on April 25, which resulted in the killing of nine people. The news was shared by multiple accounts on Baijiahao, a blog-style platform run by Chinese search engine giant Baidu.

The story had received more than 15,000 clicks by the time it caught the attention of China's cyber security officers. The police later traced the origins of the article to a company registered in Shenzhen in Guangdong province in southern China. Late last month, police officials raided Hong's home and detained him. First arrest after regulation of deep fake technology China introduced the Administrative Provisions on Deep Synthesis for Internet Information Service in January this year. The provisions define 'deep synthesis' as the use of technologies – including deep learning and augmented reality – to generate text, images, audio and video and to create virtual scenarios.

The Gansu public security department arrested Hong under charges of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.” The charges carry a maximum sentence of five years in jail but can be extended to 10 years in extreme cases. China’s quest to control AI chatbots In February, it was reported that China has blocked ChatGPT in the country to make sure content critical of the Chinese Community Party doesn’t reach Chinese users. However, Chinese users are increasingly relying on a VPN connection to access the AI chatbot.