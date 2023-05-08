Lionel Messi on his way to Saudi following PSG fallout, to be joined by former teammates at Al Hilal - Reports

World Cup winner with Argentina, Lionel Messi could be on his way to Saudi Arabia this summer after his contract with Ligue 1 leaders PSG expires. As per the latest report, the 35-year-old is considering signing a mega £320m-a-year deal with Al Hilal, which is in direct competition with Al-Nassr – a club for which Cristiano Ronaldo plays.

Not only this, but Messi’s former teammates at FC Barcelona – Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba – both of whom will also be free agents on June 30th this year, are expected to sign for Al-Hilal in a record-shattering move, as per Spanish outlet El Chiringuito.

Messi, who recently was handed a two-week suspension by PSG for his unauthorised visit to Saudi Arabia for a commercial shoot, is in no rush to decide on his future, and instead is concentrating on finishing on a high by winning the league title. Leo Messi wants to win the Ligue1 then assess his options at the end of the season — no decision now. ✨🇦🇷



◉ Al Hilal €400m/season bid on the table since April but nothing agreed yet;



◉ Barça insisting — not easy due to Financial Fair Play.



More: https://t.co/RwhIJHN3lC pic.twitter.com/ZBSR35FCww — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 8, 2023 × The past Monday was supposed to be an off day for PSG players, but following the side’s 3-1 defeat to Lorient the previous day, manager Christophe Galtier ordered an additional training session.

With Messi on his way to Riyadh for his contracted tourism related shoot that further pays him £25m-a-year, he couldn’t return well in time, and PSG suspended him for 15 days and also docked some wages.

Meanwhile, after the news of his suspension broke out, it also got revealed that Messi’s camp had earlier informed PSG that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will not continue his stint in France.

Soon after, reports emerged that FC Barcelona are plotting Messi’s sensational return at Camp Nou by selling several first team players, including star winger Raphinha. Other than FC Barcelona, MLS club Inter Miami has also shown interest in bringing the greatest footballer to USA, though no serious efforts for the same have been made by either.