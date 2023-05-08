Convoy carrying ASEAN diplomats, officials 'attacked' by armed group in Myanmar

A convoy carrying diplomats from the ASEAN countries was attacked by an unidentified group of assailants in Myanmar’s southern Shan State on Sunday, a military official said on Monday, reports AFP news agency.

The convoy was travelling to eastern Taunggyi town when it came under the attack, a foreign diplomat based in Yangon told AFP on condition of anonymity.

A senior military official also confirmed the attack to AFP, adding that the convoy was fired upon.

"A convoy with some diplomats was attacked yesterday morning," the diplomat was quoted as saying.

The convoy of vehicles was carrying diplomats from the embassies of Indonesia and Singapore and officials overlooking humanitarian relief from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional bloc.

Local reports stated that no casualties were reported. Gravitas: Is China building a spy base in Myanmar's Great Coco Island? The diplomats and officials were on their way to "hand over humanitarian aid," Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday.

"Regretfully on their way, there was a shootout," he said, without giving any further details.

Jokowi called the incident a "shootout" without giving further details, but said it would not deter efforts by Indonesia and ASEAN to push for peace in Myanmar.

"Stop using force, stop violence because it's the people who will be victims. This condition will not make anybody win," he said, adding that Indonesia encourages all stakeholders to have a dialogue and find solutions.

For months, Indonesia has been silently engaging with the Myanmar junta, shadow government, and armed ethnic groups to try and kick-start a peace process, its foreign minister said last week.

Sunday’s attack in Southern Shan state has alarmed military officials as it had relatively seen less violence than other parts ever since the military took over Myanmar more than two years ago.

In March, around 30 people sheltering at a monastery in the same state were killed, with the junta and anti-coup fighters trading accusations over the massacre.

This week, the Southeast Asian leaders will meet in Indonesia for a summit expected to be dominated by the Myanmar crisis.

ASEAN, which has long been dubbed as a toothless talking shop for its inaction in resolving the bloody crisis, has been leading diplomatic attempts.

However, its efforts have stalled as the junta ignores international criticism and refuses to engage with its opponents, which include ousted lawmakers, anti-coup "People's Defence Forces" and ethnic minority armed groups.

(With inputs from agencies)