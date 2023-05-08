Woman from India's Hyderabad killed in Texas mall shooting

A 27-year-old woman from India's Hyderabad was among the eight people killed in a shooting at a mall in Texas last Saturday (May 6). According to media reports on Monday (May 8), the woman Aishwarya Thatikonda, a resident of Saroornagar in Hyderabad. Thatikonda was working as a project manager for a private company and was staying in Dallas. Her father works as a judicial officer in the Ranga Reddy district court.

Last Saturday, Thatikonda was shopping with a friend at the Allen Premium Outlets in a suburb about 48 kilometres north of Dallas when a gunman opened fire, killing eight people. According to a report in Texas-based WFAA, the woman's friend sustained injuries and is in stable condition.

The Allen Premium Outlets, the largest in the area, is typically busy during the weekends. Earlier the police said that the mall would remain closed until Tuesday. Members of the local community are still coming to terms with the tragedy, with many survivors in a state of shock.

The shooter was identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia. A report by the news agency Reuters on Monday said that Garcia was a suspected white supremacist and neo-Nazi sympathizer. No motive has yet been found. US President Biden condemns shooting, renews call for gun control On Sunday, United States President Joe Biden condemned the shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets and called on Congress to pass gun control bills. "Once again, Congress must send me a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Enacting universal background checks. Requiring safe storage. Ending immunity for gun manufacturers. I will sign it immediately. We need nothing less to keep our streets safe," President Biden tweeted.

He later said that he was determined once again to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. "Gun violence in this country is an epidemic, -- let me say it again. Gun violence in this country is an epidemic and it's an international embarrassment," the president also said, Reuters reported. Another shooting in Texas: One killed, 2 injured on DART train, suspect still at large One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) train in Dallas on Sunday. According to authorities, the suspect is still at large. DART spokesperson Gordon Shattles said in a statement to CNN that the shooting happened after an altercation broke out between two people aboard the train.

