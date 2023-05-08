Who was Mauricio Garcia? The Texas shooting suspect with 'neo-Nazi and white supremacist' beliefs

Another shooting incident rocked the United States when a gunman shot and killed eight people and injured at least seven others at a busy mall north of Dallas on Saturday (May 6).

The gunman has been identified as Mauricio Garcia, the officials said, further adding that the suspect had apparently interacted with neo-Nazi and white supremacist content online, NBC News reported citing two senior law enforcement officials. But the reports are being probed as a law enforcement official told The Associated Press that federal officials are looking to identify the motive behind the deadly attack.

In its report, the US-based media outlet further mentioned that the 33-year-old suspect posted such content himself. He also consumed such content online and had several social media accounts. The accounts were not verified.

The gunman was killed by a police officer and the authorities reportedly found him with a patch with a right-wing acronym on his chest. The official said that the patch read "RWDS," which is an acronym for the phrase "Right Wing Death Squad". RWDS is quite popular among right-wing extremists and white supremacy groups.

Chief Brian Harvey of the Allen police department said that a police officer was in the mall on an unrelated call when gunfire broke out around 3:30 pm (2030 GMT).

Harvey added, "He heard gunshots, went to the gunshots, engaged the suspect and neutralised the suspect. He also then called for ambulances."

Fire chief Jonathan Boyd of Allen, Texas, said that the authorities found seven deceased individuals on the scene. "We transported nine individuals to the hospital... Of those we transported, two have since died," Boyd added. Who was Mauricio Garcia? Apart from reports on his ideologies, other details about the shooting suspect are not yet known. CBS News Texas in its reports quoted the neighbours as saying that Garcia was they didn't know a lot about the gunman, who did not have a serious criminal record.

The members of the locality also told the media outlet that Garcia used to come and go to work. He used to be donned in a uniform that looked similar to a security guard's, but he said he kept to himself mostly.

The neighbours also told that they saw FBI personnel remove three-to-four boxes from his parents' home. The officers were seen speaking with them in the front yard.

As quoted, neighbour Moises Carreon said: "It sends a chill down your spine. We know our neighbours...but how much do we know about our neighbours? That's kind of the question we'll never know."

Reports mentioned that authorities conducted two search warrants, one was at Garcia's parents' home in northeast Dallas. The other search was at a nearby Extended Stay where he had recently been living.

(With inputs from agencies)

