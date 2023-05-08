US: One killed, two injured in shooting incident on DART train in Dallas

One person was reportedly killed and two were left injured in a shooting incident on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) train on Sunday in Dallas, Texas, the authorities said, further adding that the suspect is still at large.

DART spokesperson Gordon Shattles said in a statement to CNN that the tragic incident took place after an altercation broke out between two people aboard the train at around 4:30pm (local time).

The verbal fight began over some disagreement between them on the northbound Green Line train near the Hatcher station.

Shattles added that a total of two people were shot and were rushed to a nearby hospital. One of the victims died, the official noted.

DART tweeted that the incident had disrupted the operations of the Green Line train for hours. The authorities were investigating the incident and searching the scene. Green Line passengers should expect delays and will need to board a Bus shuttle between MLK and Lawnview stations due to police activity in the area. Our apologies for the inconvenience. — DARTAlerts (@DARTAlerts) May 7, 2023 × This comes hours after a gunman shot and killed eight people and injured at least seven others at a busy mall north of Dallas on Saturday (May 6), with US President Joe Biden again urging for a national assault weapons ban and other gun safety measures in order to take action against a gun "epidemic".

Biden tweeted: "Yesterday, an assailant in tactical gear armed with an AR-15 style assault weapon gunned down innocent people in a shopping mall, and not for the first time. Such an attack is too shocking to be so familiar. We need more action, faster to save lives."

"I find no rational reason why assault weapons should be able to be sold. Period. And I promise I'm going to right at it again when they get back in session," he added.

