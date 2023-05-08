VIDEO | Disturbing footage shows Texas mall gunman step out of car and shoot people

Unsettling footage of the moment Mauricio Garcia, the alleged gunman who killed eight people at a Texas mall on Sunday - casually getting out of his car and opening fire on shoppers has been released.

The dashcam video shows 33-year-old Garcia pulling up his car near an entrance to the mall shortly after 3:30 pm. As soon as Garcia gets out of the car, several rounds of gunfire can be heard in the clip as he sprays bullets from his AR-15-style assault weapon, wearing tactical gear.

Meanwhile, the car driver whose dashcam captured the video quickly realises what is happening and proceeds to reverse away from the shooter's car. meanwhile, a black pickup truck also leaves the parking lot haphazardly.

(Disclaimer: The video might be triggering for some readers. Please proceed at your own caution)



Shooter gets out of silver car, opens fire on shoppers outside mall.



Shooter gets out of silver car, opens fire on shoppers outside mall.

At least 8 people killed, 7 injured, Saturday. #BreakingNews #UltimaHora #Allen #MassShooting #Tiroteo… pic.twitter.com/PHjSX1HZXZ — LoveWorld (@LoveWorld_Peopl) May 7, 2023 × Other video footage taken by local TV channels showed several victims' bodies lying cold on the asphalt as the gunman made it through the parking lot to the mall. The victims' ages range from 5 to 51, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Garcia was killed by a police officer and the authorities reportedly found him with a patch, which had a right-wing acronym, on his chest. The official said that the patch read "RWDS," an acronym for the phrase "Right Wing Death Squad". RWDS is quite popular among right-wing extremists and white supremacy groups.

According to US media outlets, Garcia reportedly interacted with neo-Nazi and white supremacist content online before embarking upon the deadly rampage.

WATCH | US: 9 killed, others injured in Texas mall shooting × Biden calls for ban on assault guns Condemning the 'senseless' shooting, US President Joe Biden urged Congress to ban assault guns.

"Once again I ask Congress to send me a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Enacting universal background checks. Requiring safe storage," Biden said in a statement.

"We need nothing less to keep our streets safe," he added.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the shooting an 'unspeakable tragedy' but refrained from commenting on Biden's plea to ban assault weapons.

“I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources,” he said. More shootings than days in 2023 The United States has witnessed over 190 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The statistic becomes all the more damning when one realises there have been more mass shootings than days in 2023. The archive tracked more than 647 mass shootings in 2022 while the number stood at 690 in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies)