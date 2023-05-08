Aamir Khan takes a break from acting, flies to Nepal for 10-day meditation programme

Aamir Khan is not taking up any acting jobs after his last film Laal Singh Chaddha failed to create magic on the big screen. The acting powerhouse has flown to Nepal to be a part of a 10-day meditation programme. Aamir flew out of India to do vipassana meditation at their centre in Budhanilkantha, around 12 kms away from Kathmandu. It is known among Kathmandu's most prominent meditation centres.

Rup Jyoti, an official from the Vipashna Center in Nepal, told ANI, "Yes he is here to undergo 11 days Vipashna meditation. He has already been enrolled in the session from today. From airport he directly came to Budhanilkantha and started the session."

This is not his first visit to Nepal. He had previously visited the Himalayan country in 2014 as part of a UNICEF event.

As for work, Aamir Khan had announced a break from acting last year. He has since then not announced any new projects but makes pit stops at a few film and public events. He was last spotted at Arpita Khan’s Eid bash and also at the inauguration of National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100 in Delhi last month.

