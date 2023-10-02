Top 10 world news: Turkish police crack down on Kurdish elements, winners of Nobel prize in medicine, and more

One of the terrorists responsible for the Sunday attack near the Turkish parliament in Ankara capital has been identified as Hasan Oguz, an operative of the proscribed terrorist outfit Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). In other news, Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman won the 2023 Nobel Prize for Medicine on Monday (Oct 2) for their work that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

One of the terrorists responsible for the Sunday attack near Turkish parliament in Ankara capital has been identified as Hasan Oguz, an operative of proscribed terrorist outfit Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman won the 2023 Nobel Prize for Medicine on Monday (Oct 2) for their work that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

The US Department of Defence in its ‘2023 Strategy for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction’ report said that Iran has the necessary infrastructure and technological know-how to produce weapons in a record time.

The Delhi Police on Monday (Oct 2) arrested a suspected Islamic State terrorist, who was on top of the Wanted List of India's National Investigation Agency (NIA), after a massive search operation.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the former leader of the Wagner mercenaries and Russian President Vladimir Putin's former chef who served him a dish of treason in June, has apparently left a significant portion of his wealth to his 25-year-old son, Pavel.

Philippines is all set to face heavy rains carried by typhoon Jenny (Koinu), along with maximum sustained winds of 120 kmph and gusts up to 150 kmph, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Monday morning (Oct 2).

In a significant development for Bihar, the east Indian state's govenment on Monday (Oct 2) released a much-awaited caste-based survey. The survey revealed that Other Backward Castes (OBCs) account for 63 per cent of the state’s total population of 130 million (13 crore).

A scientist from The Netherlands has predicted that in the next 48 hours, Pakistan will face one of the most devastating earthquakes in its history.

India’s Jyothi Yarraji was at her fluent best on Sunday (Oct 1) in the women's 100m hurdles at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The 24-year-old athlete clinched a silver medal for India as she continued her purple patch with another feather in the hat.