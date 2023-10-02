Russell Brand faces second probe in UK over sexual misconduct

Actor Russell Brand is facing a second police investigation in the UK over allegations of sexual misconduct. Thames Valley Police confirmed that they are looking into claims made by a woman who had met Brand in 2015. According to the Daily Mail, the woman has accused Brand of being a "sexual predator."

This development comes shortly after a bombshell report earlier this month included accusations from several women who claimed that Brand sexually assaulted them. Brand has vehemently denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

The latest police probe is seeking to gather more information about the "harassment and stalking allegations" made by the woman, according to Thames Valley Police. The department had previously investigated her claims but had dismissed them. However, the alleged victim has now approached the police with new information related to her accusations.

Thames Valley Police stated, "This information is being investigated, and it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation." The woman reportedly lived near Brand and got to know him in 2015 before both accused each other of harassment.

Scotland Yard, which oversees the Metropolitan Police, announced last week that it had initiated an investigation into allegations made against Brand in London, as well as other parts of the UK. This follows a report from Channel 4's Dispatches and The Sunday Times, which detailed a series of sexual misconduct allegations against Brand dating from 2006 to 2013, made by four women.

