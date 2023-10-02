Late-night shows return as actors resume talks that could end their standoff

After a five-month hiatus due to the Hollywood writers' strike, late-night talk shows are making a comeback. CBS's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon were among the first shows to suspend production when the writers' strike began on May 2. Now, they are set to return to the airwaves on Monday night.

Comedian John Oliver marked his return on Sunday night to his HBO show, Last Week Tonight, with a full-throated show of support for the strike. While he delivered his characteristic humour, Oliver acknowledged the seriousness of the strike, which he referred to as "an immensely difficult time" for everyone in the industry.

"This strike happened for good reasons. Our industry has seen its workers severely squeezed in recent years," said Oliver. "So, the writers guild went on strike and thankfully won. But, it took a lot of sacrifices from a lot of people to achieve that."

He also expressed frustration that it took the studios 148 days to reach a deal that could have been offered on day one. Oliver hopes that the writers' contract will provide leverage for other entertainment industry guilds and workers in various sectors to negotiate better deals.

Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of HBO, is one of the studios involved in both the writers' and actors' strikes.

Late-night hosts from network television will be returning later on Monday with Colbert hosting astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson, Kimmel featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Fallon interviewing Matthew McConaughey. All the hosts are expected to address the strike in their monologues.

Writers were allowed to return to work last week after the Writers Guild of America reached a three-year contract agreement with an alliance of major studios, streaming services, and production companies. Union leaders hailed the deal as a clear victory on key issues like pay, staffing levels, and the use of artificial intelligence.

