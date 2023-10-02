Trevor Noah trolls Bengaluru during his Mumbai show, reveals 'backstage area was dogs in cages'
Story highlights
As predicted, Bengaluru gave comedian Trevor Noah material for stand-up that will perhaps last him for a long time. Last week, the comedian had to cancel his Bengaluru show at the last minute due to technical issues.
As predicted, Bengaluru gave comedian Trevor Noah material for stand-up that will perhaps last him for a long time. Last week, the comedian had to cancel his Bengaluru show at the last minute due to technical issues.
As predicted, Bengaluru gave comedian Trevor Noah material for stand-up that will perhaps last him for a long time. Last week, the comedian had to cancel his Bengaluru show at the last minute due to technical issues. The comedian later apologised to his fans and even assured that they would be getting a refund for their ticket. Noah though- as predicted by his fans- found material for his stand-up show in Mumbai over the weekend and hilariously trolled Bengaluru and its infrastructure or the lack of it.
Mumbai photographer Aayushi Sachdeva attended Noah's show and shared a video on X where Noah can be seen giving details of what happened when he walked into the "venue" which was Manpho Conventional Centre in Manyata Tech Park.
The Emmy-winning comedian shared how it was the first time that he had to reach the backstage of a venue via an alley lined with dogs - both in and outside of cages. "Now, usually when I go to do a show backstage what happens is there will be like an entrance that you walk into and then you're in the venue and then you emerge into a backstage area before you come and perform," Trevor Noah said.
"Here (in the Bengaluru venue), we walk through an alley that was full of dogs -- half of which were in cages... I've never prepared for a show where the backstage area is dogs in cages."
He added that the convention center "might have fulfilled some rules" to qualify as a building but the performance area resembled a semi-permanent tent and the air-conditioners installed there were bellowing hot air.
"The room was like a semi-permanent tent and everyone was seated in the room with no screens and there were giant air-conditioners blowing hot air," Noah said, adding that the audience could not the performers on stage because of the noise from the ACs.
What a show! What a show @trevornoah Best part was getting all the first hand gosss about the #bengaluru show and what a shit show it was on a whole new level. I’m sorry nobody told you how bad that venue was and how rainy it gets during this time 🤣 @bookmyshow pic.twitter.com/5MI9eHVdCZ— Aayushi Sachdeva (@aayushi_s) September 30, 2023
On September 27, soon after he canceled his Bengaluru show, Noah wrote on X, "Dear Bengalaru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we’ve been forced to cancel both shows.
We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show. We’ll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I’m so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before."
trending now
Dear Bengalaru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we’ve been forced to cancel both shows.— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) September 27, 2023
We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show. We’ll make…
The comedian kickstarted his India tour with two shows in Delhi and then had shows planned in Bengaluru and Mumbai.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.