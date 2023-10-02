Trevor Noah trolls Bengaluru during his Mumbai show, reveals  'backstage area was dogs in cages'

As predicted, Bengaluru gave comedian Trevor Noah material for stand-up that will perhaps last him for a long time. Last week, the comedian had to cancel his Bengaluru show at the last minute due to technical issues. The comedian later apologised to his fans and even assured that they would be getting a refund for their ticket. Noah though- as predicted by his fans- found material for his stand-up show in Mumbai over the weekend and hilariously trolled Bengaluru and its infrastructure or the lack of it.

Mumbai photographer Aayushi Sachdeva attended Noah's show and shared a video on X where Noah can be seen giving details of what happened when he walked into the "venue" which was Manpho Conventional Centre in Manyata Tech Park.



The Emmy-winning comedian shared how it was the first time that he had to reach the backstage of a venue via an alley lined with dogs - both in and outside of cages. "Now, usually when I go to do a show backstage what happens is there will be like an entrance that you walk into and then you're in the venue and then you emerge into a backstage area before you come and perform," Trevor Noah said.



"Here (in the Bengaluru venue), we walk through an alley that was full of dogs -- half of which were in cages... I've never prepared for a show where the backstage area is dogs in cages."



He added that the convention center "might have fulfilled some rules" to qualify as a building but the performance area resembled a semi-permanent tent and the air-conditioners installed there were bellowing hot air.



"The room was like a semi-permanent tent and everyone was seated in the room with no screens and there were giant air-conditioners blowing hot air," Noah said, adding that the audience could not the performers on stage because of the noise from the ACs.