Catastrophic earthquake to strike Pakistan? Dutch scientist makes startling prediction

A scientist from The Netherlands has predicted that in the next 48 hours, Pakistan will face one of the most devastating earthquakes in its history.

The prediction was made by Dutch researcher Frank Hoogerbeets of the Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS), an organisation based in The Netherlands.

The organisation has claimed to have detected an unusual increase in electric charge fluctuations along the fault lines in Balochistan’s Chaman area, arguing that it could lead to a powerful earthquake in Pakistan.

Hoogerbeets said that the time between October 1 and 3 would be “critical” for Pakistan.

“Planetary geometry is difficult to interpret with four conjunctions spread out over the next 10 days. As far as I can tell, 1-3 October will be more critical,” he said on social media X on Sept 29.

The unproven predictions casued a flutter on Pakistani social media, prompting the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) to issue a clarification.

Pak refutes unfounded claims

On Monday (Oct 2), the PMD brushed aside these speculations saying that it is impossible to accurately predict any seismic activity.

The Met Office said that the boundaries of two major tectonic plates inside the Earth pass through Pakistan which is extended from Sonmiani to the northern region of the country, Geo TV reported.

Earthquakes can occur at any point in these boundary lines, the Met Office added.

The last time the Chaman fault line witnessed high seismic activity was in 1892 when it reported 9 to 10 magnitude earthquake.

“Usually, after the passage of 100 years, there is a possibility of a recurrence of an earthquake in the same boundary line,” the Met Office said in the statement.

“We have not received any kind of warning or instructions from any international organisation regarding earthquake,” it added.

The weather department further urged people not to believe any false news on social media, and said that the system to predict the movement of tectonic plates is not installed in Pakistan.

Dutch researcher’s other predictions

Notably, this is not the first time that Hoogerbeets made bold earthquake prediction.

In February this year, Hoogerbeets claimed that India and Pakistan would face massive earthquake at a scale on par with Turkey and Syria, where a devastating quake killed more than 50,000 people.

“These areas could be next candidate for larger seismic activity if we look at the atmospheric fluctuations but again keep in mind that these are rough estimates and not all large earthquakes leave a footprint in the atmosphere they do not always announce themselves,” Hoogerbeets said at that time.

However, no earthquake was reported in the Indian subcontinent.

