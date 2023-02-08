Will Pakistan, India face quakes like Turkey? Researcher thinks so, Pak officials tamp down 'prediction'

Are Pakistan and India going to face a devastating earthquake just like Turkey and Syria? And when will it happen? Such rumours are being flooded on Twitter after a Dutch-based researcher—who claimed to have correctly predicted tremors in Turkiye, formerly known as Turkey, and Syria—alleged that the Indian subcontinent is next in the line.

Frank Hoogerbeets, who according to his bio on Twitter works for the organisation Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGS) in the Netherlands, has foretold that a major earthquake will start in Afghanistan, and end in the Indian Ocean after crossing Pakistan and India.

“Dutch researcher @hogrbe who anticipated the quake in #Turkey and #Syria three days ago had also predicted seismic activity anticipating a large size earthquake originating in #Afghanistan, through #Pakistan and #India eventually terminating into the Indian Ocean. @AlkhidmatOrg,” a Twitter user who goes by the name Muhammad Ibrahim, has shared.

In the clip, Hoogerbeets can be heard saying, “These areas could be next candidate for larger seismic activity if we look at the atmospheric fluctuations but again keep in mind that these are rough estimates and not all large earthquakes leave a footprint in the atmosphere they do not always announce themselves”.

He claims that these estimations are tentative because not all significant earthquakes can be detected by atmospheric fluctuations.

However, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has rejected the earthquake predictions in Pakistan, saying that there is no similarity between the fault lines of Turkey and Pakistan.

“There is no scientific basis for earthquake predictions. Pakistan has its own state-of-the-art monitoring system which is keeping an eye on the aftershocks in Turkiye and Syria,” PMD Director Shahid Abbas said.

After the major earthquake hit the region, the Dutch researcher said, “My heart goes out to everyone affected by the major earthquake in Central Turkey. As I stated earlier, sooner or later this would happen in this region, similar to the years 115 and 526. These earthquakes are always preceded by critical planetary geometry, as we had on 4-5 Feb."