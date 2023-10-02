Typhoon Jenny to cause flash floods and landslides in Philippines

Philippines is all set to face heavy rains carried by typhoon Jenny (Koinu), along with maximum sustained winds of 120 kmph and gusts up to 150 kmph, as declared by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Monday morning (Oct 2).

The typhoon was last spotted 655 kilometres east of Aparri, Cagayan, and was moving northwest at only 10 kmph.

It is feared that heavy rains might cause flash floods and landslides in some regions of the country.

Typhoon to strengthen southwest monsoon

As reported by Bloomberg, the typhoon was expected to enhance the southwest monsoon that causes rains and thunderstorms in the main Luzon island.

Jenny will depart for Taiwan on Thursday (Oct 5) as it is expected to make landfall in the island nation’s southern part, after exiting the Philippines.

On Monday (Oct 2), Jenny was expected to bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, and Bicol.

On Tuesday, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, northern part of mainland Cagayan are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

Jenny is expected to keep trudging northwest until Tuesday before turning west-northwest or west.

On October 6, the typhoon is expected to enter the Taiwan Strait region. “A landfall or close approach scenario over the Batanes area is still not ruled out, although the likelihood is decreasing,” PAGASA said.

Highest intensity on Tuesday

Regarding its strength, Jenny is expected to reach its maximum intensity on Tuesday, followed by a gradual weakening trend starting from mid-Wednesday. Nevertheless, it is anticipated to maintain its typhoon status.

On September 1, the Philippines suspended its currency and fixed-income markets due to the closure of government offices, including the central bank, caused by monsoon rains resulting from three cyclones. The Philippines faces the impact of approximately 20 cyclones annually, making it one of the most severely affected countries in the world.