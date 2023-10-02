This 25-year-old Russian is sole inheritor of Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner group

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the former leader of the Wagner mercenaries and Russian President Vladimir Putin's former chef who served him a dish of treason in June, has apparently left a significant portion of his wealth to his 25-year-old son, Pavel.

A photograph resembling Prigozhin's will is circulating on social media. It suggests that Pavel Prigozhin is designated as the sole inheritor of his father's assets and the private militia.

Prigozhin, who amassed substantial wealth through catering contracts before founding the Wagner Group, which supported Russia's offensive in Ukraine, died in August in a mysterious private jet crash. The incident occurred a little more than a month after he led a mutiny against the Russian military, seen as a direct challenge to President Putin.

Following Prigozhin's demise, Putin referred to his former ally as a "talented" businessman who had made "serious mistakes" and faced a "difficult fate."

The document shared online states that all of Prigozhin's current and future property has been passed on to Pavel Evgenyevich Prigozhin.

Should Pavel pass away, the inheritance is to be divided among Prigozhin's widow, Lyubov, Pavel's two sisters, and the Wagner chief's alleged grandson, whose existence is unconfirmed but implied in the document, The Times reported.

What Pavel is supposed to do now?

Pavel, aged just 25, publicly accepted the inheritance and its conditions last month.

As per the purported terms of the will, Pavel is expected to provide for the family, including his grandmother Violetta.

The document on a Telegram channel, seen by WION, suggests that Pavel is set to inherit approximately £100 million, including assets such as a three-story house in St Petersburg, the Wagner Group, nine joint-stock companies, and shares in Concord, the catering firm, and its subsidiaries.

The channel also indicates that Pavel may attempt to recover debts of £680 million owed by the Russian defence ministry.

While Prigozhin's official wealth was estimated at 14.6 billion roubles, the Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation has asserted that the true figure is closer to two trillion. Prigozhin possessed additional assets, including a Hawker private jet and a £5.2 million superyacht.

In March, the US Treasury disclosed that Pavel controlled several companies and luxury real estate complexes in St Petersburg, resulting in sanctions from Canada, the US, the UK, and other countries.

