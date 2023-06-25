Wagner rebellion: When Putin's former chef served a dish of 'treason' | Ten points

The armed uprising by Russia's Wagner mercenary group ended as dramatically as it began after a Belarus-brokered deal re-established the status quo amid ongoing war in Ukraine.

Here is a blow-by-blow account of what happened in Russia this weekend that shook corridors of power in Moscow and capitals all across the world. 1. Prigozhin declares rebellion against Russian military leadership In a series of posts on social media starting Friday, Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu of ordering deadly airstrikes on Wagner fighters.

"The evil born by the country's military leadership must be stopped," he said. 2. Moscow orders Prigozhin's arrest Russia's Federal Security Service opened a probe against Prigozhin for armed rebellion. Shortly, armoured vehicles were seen being deployed in Moscow and Rostov-on-Don where Prigozhin warned his fighters were moving towards. 3. Wagner forces take Rostov-on-Don Wagner forces took Rostov-on-Don with little resistance on Saturday morning. Prigozhin shortly posted a video from the regional military headquarters and claimed that the "Wagnerites" control the city's key military installations.

Wagner fighters were seen walking around the city with takeout coffee and fast food. 4. Wagner forces move towards Moscow Videos which went viral on social media, showed a column of armoured and personnel vehicles appearing to depart from Rostov in the direction of Moscow. The visuals shook global capitals and amounted to the most testing times for Putin's hold of power in and beyond The Kremlin. 5. Putin delivers an address to nation President Vladimir Putin, in an address delivered at 9:30 AM (Moscow Time) accused forces loyal to the Wagner group of "treason".

"This is a blow to Russia. To our people and our actions to protect the Fatherland from such a threat will be harsh," Putin said.

"Actions that split our unity," he said, adding that they "are a stab in the back of our country and our people." 6. Wagner convoy accelerates its move towards Moscow Wagner's convoy entered the Lipetsk region about 250 miles south of Moscow, after pushing through the Vorenzh region. 7. Lukashenko emerges as surprise peacemaker Belarus state media announced that President Alexsandr Lukashenko negotiated an agreement with Wagner's Prigozhin to halt his forces’ advances.

Prigozhin then said in an audio message that his forces had come within 125 miles of Moscow and were "turning around" to head back to their training camps. 8. Prigozhin leaves Rostov for Belarus Wagner forces left Rostov-on-Don with visuals on social media showing some residents coming out to show their support.

Prigozhin was among those leaving, driving out of the city in a heavily guarded black SUV. 9. Criminal case against Prigozhin dropped The Kremlin announced that the criminal case against the Wagner leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, would be dropped.

The Kremlin announced that the criminal case against the Wagner leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, would be dropped.

Prigozhin will go to Belarus, the Kremlin spokesperson Peskov said, and the fighters who rebelled with him would not be prosecuted by law given their "service at the front."