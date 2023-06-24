Wagner chief Prigozhin commands fighters to retreat, halt advance on Moscow to prevent bloodshed

In a dramatic turn of events, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the rebellious leader of the Wagner mercenary, commanded his fighters to retreat from their advance toward Moscow to prevent any violent confrontation or avert the potential bloodshed. Prigozhin revealed on Saturday that his forces had made significant progress, covering a distance of 200 km (124 miles) within the past 24 hours, but he has now issued orders for them to promptly return to their respective bases.

This comes as Belarus claimed that President Alexander Lukashenko was able to persuade the Russian warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin to cease his march toward Moscow. If the claims are to be believed, it can lead to a potential end to the coup attempt in Russia, the first in last thirty years.

Media reports citing Lukashenko's press service said the president engaged in extensive negotiations with Prigozhin throughout the "entire day" after establishing a mutual understanding with Putin.

Before his negotiations with Wagner's chief, he held talks with Putin and they agreed on joint actions and “additionally clarifying the situation through his own channels.”

The press service stated that Prigozhin has accepted Lukashenko's appeal to halt the movement. It said Prigozhin had “accepted [Lukashenko’s] request to “stop the movement of armed men from the Wagner company on Russian territory and [take] further steps to de-esclatae the situation.”

“At the moment, there is an absolutely advantageous and acceptable way to defuse the situation on the table, with security guarantees for Wagner’s fighters,” Lukashenko’s press service said, as per media reports. ⚡️⚡️⚡️ President of #Belarus #Lukashenko held talks w/ head of PMC Wagner #Prigozhin. Negotiations continued throughout the day.



‼️Y.Prigozhin accepted the proposal of President of 🇧🇾 to stop the movement of armed people of the Wagner company on the territory of #Russia pic.twitter.com/Kpf2SW7RNu — Belarus MFA 🇧🇾 (@BelarusMFA) June 24, 2023 × Before Wagner chief's decision to turn back his forces, Ukraine's defense ministry mocked the presence of Russian troops within the country on Saturday, urging them to return home and participate in the ongoing clashes between rebel mercenaries and Russia's military. The ministry's statement questioned the reason behind Russian soldiers still being stationed in challenging conditions instead of supporting their comrades involved in the conflict.

In a statement, the Ukrainian ministry asked, "why Russian soldiers are still sitting in muddy trenches rather than running to the aid of their comrades on both sides of the conflict. That would be far safer than confronting the Ukrainian army."

Watch | 'Putin's chef' vs Defence Minister: Where has Wagner operated? × Many world leaders were also keeping a close eye on the events in Russia as Putin faced a tough battle to push back Wagner chief from making gains in several Russian regions.

Earlier in the day, Wagner chief pledged to overthrow Russia's military leadership and his forces were moving through the Lipetsk region, situated around 400 kilometers (250 miles) south of Moscow however it seems like a deal was brokered between the warring factions which ultimately lead to the turning back of mercenary forces.

Russia's parliamentary leaders had expressed support for President Putin against Wagner mercenaries. On Saturday, the speakers of both houses of the Russian parliament declared their backing for President Vladimir Putin amidst the Wagner mercenary group's attempted ousting of the country's military leadership. WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. ×