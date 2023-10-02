India: Bihar ‘creates history’ by releasing first caste-based survey, here are details

In a significant development for the East Indian state of Bihar, the state government on Monday (Oct 2) released a much-awaited caste-based survey. The survey revealed that Other Backward Castes (OBCs) account for 63 per cent of the state’s total population of 130 million (13 crore).

Out of these 63 per cent, 36 per cent of the population is from Extremely Backward Classes and 27.1 per cent are from Backward Classes. Scheduled Castes (SCs) accounted for slightly more than 19 per cent and Scheduled Tribes (STs) 1.68 per cent. The general category formed 15.52 per cent of Bihar's population.

Yadavs- The biggest sub-group

The report also indicated that the Yadav community is the largest sub-group in the state with a 14.27 per cent share of the total OBC community. Notably, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav also belongs to this community.

It is highly likely that the calls to increase quotas for OBCs will grow louder ahead of the general elections of 2024.

Currently, the quota for OBCs is capped at 27 per cent.

CM Nitish Kumar hails the move

Soon after the survey was released, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took to X to hail the move on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

"Soon a meeting of the nine parties in the Bihar Assembly (including the Deputy Chief Minister's Rashtriya Janata Dal and allies-turned-fierce rivals BJP) will be called regarding caste-based census in Bihar. They will be informed about the results..." Nitish Kumar said.

The Chief Minister's Janata Dal (United) said the Bihar government had "created history".

Tejashwi Yadav called the report a "watershed" moment and the result of "decades of struggle". "Now both the policies and intentions of the government will respect (this) data..." he said.

BJP voices opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), which sits in opposition in Bihar, vehemently criticised the release of the caste-based data and termed the move as mere “eyewash.”

Samrat Choudhary, the party's state boss, was quoted by NDTV as saying, "We will give an official response only after studying the methodology and mechanism followed in the survey."

BJP earlier said that the Bihar government infringed upon constitutional jurisdiction by conducting the survey and only the central government had the authority to carry out comprehensive censuses.