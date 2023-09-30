EXCLUSIVE: 1.5 mln saplings and counting, boosting green cover of India's Punjab

Puneet Khanna, the driving force behind the Hariawal Punjab Society NGO, and the associated volunteers are on a mission to transform the landscape of the Indian state of Punjab and combat the looming threat of climate change. They are leading the charge, demonstrating that grassroots efforts and community involvement can make a significant impact in the battle against climate change. Puneet shared his thoughts on the ambitious milestones the NGO strives to achieve.

"The main motto of the Hariawal Punjab under the Hariawal Society NGO is to increase the green cover in Punjab. The green cover in Punjab is nearly 4 percent, and we are trying to boost that. Till now, we have planted about 15 lakh (1.5 million) saplings till 2023. We are working on three things: tree plantation, water conservation, and waste management."

Puneet's passion for the environment was evident as he continued, "We have planted 100 plus micro forests. Need and fear are the two guiding factors in our lives, and everyone joins our group with this concept. Punjab's population is around 3 crores, and it is our goal is that everyone grows at least one plant every year and takes care of it. When the green cover increases, it will bring stability to the environment."

They mostly grow native trees such as Sacred fig (Peepal), Margosa (neem), and Banyan (Bargat). Puneet added, "We also plant Moringa Oleifera (Suhanjna), a traditional medicinal tree which has long been used to treat various ailments. This plant has the efficiency to kill more than 300 diseases. We also plant Indian rosewood (sheesham), Java Plum (Jaamun), and Mango tree (Aam). We do the plantation in the rainy season for four months where we empower all departments."

Their innovative approach extended to the community with initiatives like Har Ghar Nursery.

Puneet explained, "Many families, who are associated with us, plant mango seeds, Jammun and drake. They plant over a hundred saplings on their house roofs and then give them to us."

Planting such a large number of saplings, however, comes with its challenges.

The environmental activist said, "There is always a challenge whenever we do selfless service. This is volunteer work, and we do not take any funding from anyone. Time management is also a challenge, considering our studies, jobs, and time for family. Several sacrifices are made. When we kicked off this initiative, it was a challenge to find safe places and get people onboard as volunteers."

Despite these hurdles, their dedication prevailed.

"We have a good network now. We also check timely as to how many saplings that we planted have survived. Sacred fig (Peepal), margosa (neem), and Banyan (Bargat) are the longest-living plants and they live for thousands of years. It helps with absorbing carbon emissions and maintaining water level."

Looking to the future, Puneet shared insights into their vision, "We work on water conservation and how can we make every house equipped with rainwater harvesting. We organise workshops and programs. We rejuvenate the old lakes aggressively, promoting drip irrigation and saving water at households and social places."

But their commitment to the environment didn't stop there.

Puneet pointed out at the need for waste management, saying, "If we reduce non-recyclable poly bags from circulation, there will be much more waste conservation. Single-use non-recyclable plastics are harmful. Microplastics have reached the placentas of unborn babies. There is a need for the segregation of waste and recycling of their envelopes. We also promoted eco-bricks. We call it 'act of survival.'"

He pointed out the stark reminder of the consequences of inaction, "If we don't do this, groundwater which is being extracted from the third ground layer in Punjab will exhaust. There are lakhs of tubewells in Punjab. There is wastage of water everywhere, including in households and industries."