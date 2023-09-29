Earthworms emerge as the unsung heroes of global grain production, rivalling Russia's contribution

Earthworms, as per new research, are the unsung heroes of food production, with contributions that match Russia, one of the top grain producers globally.

As per the new study evaluating the enormous role earthworms play in food production, these soil-dwelling invertebrate contribute to the harvest of around 140 million tonnes every year.

Fourth-largest producer worldwide

As per the Guardian, in 2022, Russia produced some 150 million tonnes. This year, the nation is expected to produce around 120 million tonnes.

Earthworms's contribution to the production of 140 million tonnes would've made them "the fourth-largest global producer if they were a country", reports the Guardian.

As per the study published in Nature Communications, the worm that is also known as 'night crawler' contributes to 6.5 per cent of all grain harvests globally. This includes crops like rice, maize, wheat and barley.

Furthermore, they also contribute to about 2.3 per cent or around 16 million metric tonnes of legume production. This includes crops like soybean, dry beans, peas, garbanzos, lentils, alfalfa, clover.

Their contribution is highest in the global south, where earthworms contribute to 10 per cent of production in Sub-Saharan Africa, and eight per cent in Latin America and Caribbean.

How do earthworms do this?

Scientists have long been aware of earthworms and their contribution to enhancing plant growth. Charles Darwin, a naturalist, wrote about this way back in 1881. However, this research is the first time that a number has been put to exactly how much they help.

The worms feed on organic materials in the soil, eating both fresh and decaying materials from the plant roots. They then mix their waste into the soil as they move, creating a moist, microbe-rich environment. Furthermore, the tunnels they create bring in oxygen, help drain excess water and creates space for plant roots.

As amazing as the results are, the researchers caution that they "do not advocate for the widespread inoculation of earthworms to regions where they are not currently present, as this can have highly undesirable ecological consequences for adjacent natural areas." Instead, they suggest that continued research and promotion of agroecological management practices that and contribute to "long-term sustainability and resilience of agriculture".

