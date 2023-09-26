Dangerous rat-borne disease threatens southeastern US, warn scientists

In Southeastern America, a parasitic worm that is typically found in rats is spreading. The worm can, in severe cases, can cause coma or even death in humans, and can also infect pets.

Here's all you need to know:

Rat-borne danger

In a study recently published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, researchers from Texas A&M, Zoo Atlanta and Mississippi State University have warned that the microscopic rat lungworm, scientifically known as Angiostrongylus cantonensis now threatens a wide area of Southeast US.

As per US News, the parasite can trigger dangerous brain encephalitis in both humans and their pets.

An analysis of tissue samples from 33 wild brown rates found dead on the grounds of a zoological facility in Atlanta from between 2019 and 2022, found that more than a fourth of the rodents appeared to have worm-like larvae in their tissues.

Four of these cases were confirmed as rat lungworm infections, the other three could to be confirmed but were likely Angiostrongylus cantonensis.

Infecting humans

Speaking to Newsweek, Nicole Gottdenker, a Professor of Pathology at the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, warned that the worm can infect humans.

"When the infective stage of the worm is accidentally ingested by a human, it can go to the brain or spinal cord and cause tremendous inflammation, leading to symptoms like nausea, vomiting, neck stiffness, headaches, sometimes arm and leg tingling," said Gottdenker.

Angiostrongylus cantonensis life cycle (Image:CDC)

While the number of confirmed cases remains low, the study demonstrates that this worm is a potential threat to human health.

Angiostrongylus cantonensis or the rat lungworm

The parasitic worm is typically found in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands, including Hawaii. However, recently it has been identified in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and most recently in Georgia.

It is spread through rat faeces and can infect humans and other animals through produce or other food items.

Inside the human body, the parasitic worm migrates to the brain, eyes or lungs, and in severe cases can lead to coma and death. Furthermore, in pets, birds and other wild animals, it can cause fatal infections.

However, basic precautions like washing vegetables, fruits and other produce, and washing your hands can help protect you and your family from the dangerous worm.

"People can avoid infection by washing vegetables thoroughly, not eating raw or undercooked snails or slugs, crabs, freshwater shrimp, or frog legs—and wear gloves if handling snails or slugs. And, as always 'wash your veggies' and 'wash your hands!'," said Nicole Gottdenker.

