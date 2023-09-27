Scientists discover rare, stunning electric blue coloured Tarantula species in Thailand's lush jungles

In the lush landscapes of Thailand's Phang-Nga province, a captivating discovery has surprised the scientific community – a mesmerising electric blue tarantula species.

The discovery was unveiled by researchers on an expedition into the Thailand's tarantula diversity and distribution. The extraordinary discovery was documented in the research journal ZooKeys on September 18.

Do you feel the 'spark'?

Narin Chomphuphuang, a researcher at Khon Kaen University’s Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology, described the find as "a new species of tarantula that exhibits a mesmerising blue-violet hue, reminiscent of electric blue sparks."

The team, as per a CNN report, included not just researchers but also Thai wildlife YouTuber JoCho Sippawat, who is one of the authors of the paper published in ZooKeys.

Why is the blue colour important?

Blue is one of the rarest colours found in nature. This is due to the fact that achieving a blue colour in nature is challenging.

"Blue is one of the rarest colours to appear in nature, which makes blue colouration in animals particularly fascinating," said Chomphuphuang.

"To appear blue, an object needs to absorb very small amounts of energy while reflecting high-energy blue light," he explained.

'Chilobrachys natanicharum,' derives its colours not from the presence of any blue pigmentation, but rather "the unique structure of their hair, which incorporates nanostructures that manipulate light to create this striking blue appearance."

Chilobrachys natanicharum. (Image: ZooKeys)

As per the research paper, the tarantula's distinct colouring arises from two types of hairs: metallic-blue and violet.

These hairs are present on various parts of the spider's body, including its legs, chelicera (pincer-like mouth appendages), and carapace (upper shell).

Interestingly, the colouring varies with sex and age, with females and young males displaying more violet coloured hairs than metallic blue in certain areas of their bodies, notes the study.

How did the tarantula get its name?

To raise awareness and support for the indigenous Lahu people of northern Thailand, the team actually auction off the privilege of naming the newfound species.

'Chilobrachys natanicharum' the moniker, draws inspiration from the names of two individuals who won the auction.



The new species of tarantula is both terrestrial or arboreal - lives within tree hollows.

Researchers only managed to capture two specimens of the elusive tarantula.

"During our expedition, we walked in the evening and at night during low tide, managing to collect only two of them," said Chomphuphuang, as quoted by CNN.

However, the striking blue spider faces a grim reality as one of the world's rarest tarantulas due to the decline of mangrove forests, largely due to deforestation.

