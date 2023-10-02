EXCLUSIVE | Want to set new benchmark for women athletes in India - Jyothi Yarraji after Asian Games success

India’s Jyothi Yarraji was at her fluent best on Sunday, October 1 in the women's 100m hurdles at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The 24-year-old athlete clinched a silver medal for India as she continued her purple patch with another feather in the hat. Fresh from her success at the Asian Games, Jyothi spoke exclusively to WION on Monday and intends to set a benchmark for women athletes in India as she continues her march in sports.

Last & definitely not the least, @JyothiYarraji ends 🇮🇳's spectacular Athletics medal haul of the day with a🥈at #AsianGames2022



A power packed performance by the ace athlete, as she clocked a time of 12.91s



MANY CONGRATULATIONS JYOTHI! #Cheer4India 🇮🇳#HallaBol… pic.twitter.com/qGWUrRPiEg — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 1, 2023 ×

Jyothi ready to set a new benchmark

“It was really a big achievement for me (winning a silver medal at the Asian Games) as I intend to set a new benchmark. I have come a long way from where I started and inspiring the next generation of athletes will be the biggest motivation for me. Winning four medals in the last 12 months has also contributed to the positive environment,” Jyothi said in an exclusive conversation with WION’s Aditya Pimpale.

Jyothi wins silver in chaotic manner

Having finished third in the women's 100m hurdles, the Indian athlete initially won a bronze medal in the Asian Games. However, upon review China’s crowd favourite Yanni Wu was disqualified for a false start, resulting in Jyothi bagging silver.

Speaking on the chaos before the race Jyothi reflected on how she managed the situation and kept her composure.

“It was hard for me to handle the situation as I was also initially disqualified to compete. However, I kept my cool and concentrated on the job at hand, and gave my best shot. My coach James Hillier outlined circumstances of similar situations in the training, which helped me keep my concentration while I faced temporary disqualification.

The Visakhapatnam-born athlete was full of praise for James Hillier, Athletics Director, Reliance Foundation for his consistent efforts in developing her for the Asian Games, her nutritionists, backroom staff, Athletics Federation of India, and Sports Authority of India.

Jyothi’s coach and athletic director Hillier also spoke on how she has been preparing for the Games while the Olympics in Paris remain the primary target.

“We worked out a plan and executed it at the Asian Games, although our main target was the gold medal we are still delighted with the silver. Jyothi has great potential which she has underlined in the past and her national records have only added to the remarkable run she is enjoying. She has clocked under 13 seconds for the 100 meters in the national games indicating she will only get better from here on,” Hillier said in an exclusive conversation with WION.

