Top 10 world news today: Wuhan's real COVID-19 infections, Sputnik V update, and more

As the new strains of coronavirus are taking over the world, the Indian government has assured masses that there is no evidence yet that the existing vaccines will not be useful gainst the new varints. In the west, Argentina has launched COVID-19 vaccinations by rolling out Russia's Sputnik V. While the world is battling coronavirus, China is busy batting off various accusations as the Asian country has been accused of underreporting infections in Wuhan.

Click on headlines to read more

Uighur row: China announces ratification of extradition treaty with Turkey

Turkey has linguistic and cultural ties with the Uighurs and Ankara has for quite some time been one of the primary safeguards of their motivation on the worldwide stage, however lately Turkey's public demonstration of help has faded.

Wuhan's infections may have been 10 times higher than official figure: Study

As of Sunday, Wuhan had detailed an aggregate of 50,354 affirmed instances of Covid-19, as per the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission.

No evidence current vaccines will fail against virus variants: Indian govt

Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed that the daily new coronavirus cases had dropped to less than 17,000 after six months with daily deaths going down to less than 300 after six months.

Will continue to develop military ties with Turkey despite US pressure: Russia

The United States banned all US export licenses and loan credits for Turkey's military procurement agency and disallowed its president to travel or hold assets in the United States under the 2017 CAATSA law.

Earthquake hits Croatia; Slovenia shuts nuclear plant

The earthquake led Slovenia to shut down its Krsko nuclear power plant as a "precaution". he quake was followed by an aftershock registering 4.9 magnitude, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre(EMSC) said.

In message to US, Xi Jinping says China-Russia ties will not be broken

Jinping's remarks come as China pushes to consolidate its ties with other nations ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden on January 20.

EU urges China to release of 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists

As the trial began in China, the United States urged China to release the detainees and called out China's "tyranny". Now, after a day of the trial, the European Union has followed the suit and is demanding the immediate release of the 12 activists.

Japan reports first case of new coronavirus strain that emerged in South Africa

A woman who arrived from South Africa in Japan on December 19 and tested positive for COVID-19 turned out to be infected with the new 501.V2 strain.

Several Nazi memorabilia found in Spanish warehouse of arms traffickers

While making the raid, the police also found several Nazi artefacts such as portraits of the infamous Adolf Hitler, German military uniforms and several medals too.

Argentina starts coronavirus vaccine with Russia's Sputnik V

The vaccination drive began simultaneously around the country with frontline healthcare workers given priority.