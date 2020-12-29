Several Nazi memorabilia found in Spanish warehouse of arms traffickers

Spanish police have found Nazi memorabilia in a warehouse while they were making arrests of three suspected leaders of an international arms ring after it was reported the three were involved in selling guns to drug traffickers.

The Civil Guard force reported on Tuesday that the raid was conducted after a year-long investigation into an increasing gun ring and trafficking. The police raided three locations from where they recovered nearly 160 firearms, 10,000 bullets and almost 1.5 kg of explosives.

While making the raid, the police also found several Nazi artefacts such as portraits of the infamous Adolf Hitler, German military uniforms and several medals too. All the items were displayed in a way as if they were being showcased in a museum.

WATCH|

Following the raids, two arrests of German men were made who have been charged with arms trafficking, drugs trafficking and also fasifying official documents. One of the accused has also been out in question due to his close ties with far-rights groups.

According to police, the gang acquired weapons from Eastern Europe before modifying them in their workshop in Malaga and selling them on to drug runners.