EU urges China to release of 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists

A group of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists who were caught trying to flee the country on a speedboat were caught and tried in a Chinese court on December 28 on charges linked to an illegal border crossing.

As the trial began in China, the United States urged China to release the detainees and called out China's "tyranny". Now, after a day of the trial, the European Union has followed the suit and is demanding the immediate release of the 12 activists.

"According to credible sources, Ms Zhang has been subject to torture and ill-treatment during her detention and her health condition has seriously deteriorated. It is crucial that she receives adequate medical assistance," EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano said in a statement.

The EU listed Li Yuhan, Huang Qi, Ge Jueping, Qin Yongmin, Gao Zhisheng, Ilham Tohti, Tashi Wangchuk, Wu Gan, Liu Feiyue "as well as all those who have engaged in reporting activities in the public interest".

Also read| China trial of 'Hong Kong 12' begins as US decries 'tyranny'

Out of "Hong Kong 12", 10 of the accused were put on trial yesterday in the southern city of Shenzhen. The trial began on Monday afternoon with no entry rules for foreign reporters and diplomats.

As the trial began it was clear that at least two of the group members can be sentenced to seven years in jail for allegedly planning and executing the infamous escape from the country.

Also read| Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail

The relatives and family of the 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists are accusing the Chinese government of keeping the proceedings a 'secret' to make sure their 'strict' and 'unfair' rules are not exposed infront of the world.

"I would like to urge the Yantian court to hand down the verdict as soon as possible... With a verdict I can set off for Shenzhen. I just want to meet my son," pleaded activist Wong Wai-Yin's mother. On a similar note, activist Lester Shum added that "none of the families we know got to hear the trial".

WATCH|

"The defendants' rights to a fair trial and due process -- in accordance with international human rights law and as provided by China's Criminal Procedure Law -- have not been respected," Stano said. "The European Union calls for the immediate release of these 12 individuals and their swift return to Hong Kong."

Meanwhile, the US embassy has labelled China as 'tyranny' for detaining the pro-democracy activists. "Their so-called 'crime' was to flee tyranny," a US embassy spokesperson said. "Communist China will stop at nothing to prevent its people from seeking freedom elsewhere."