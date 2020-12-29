Earthquake hits Croatia; Slovenia shuts nuclear plant

Croatia was hit by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday with the epicentre in Petrinja town, 50 km from Croatia's capital Zagreb.

The earthquake led Slovenia to shut down its Krsko nuclear power plant as a "precaution".

The earthquake was also felt in the Austrian capital Vienna, reports said. The quake was followed by an aftershock registering 4.9 magnitude, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre(EMSC) said.

Slovenia's Krsko national park is located in capital Ljubljana about 100 kilometres away which has been in service since 1983. The nuclear plant is co-owned by Slovenia and Croatia and is a crucial electricity link for both countries.

Reports said several people were injured due to the quake as emergency services were pressed into service.

Several people came out on the streets as broken roof tiles and other debris were strewn across the streets. Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said one girl died after visiting Petrinja.

The quake was also felt in neighbouring Bosnia and Serbia, reports said.

On Monday, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake had hit central Croatia near Petrinja.