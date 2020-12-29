In message to US, Xi Jinping says China-Russia ties will not be broken

In a clear signal to the United States, Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that his country's ties to Russia will weather all kinds of international crises.

Highlighting the ''strong individual value'' of the China-Russia relationship, Jinping told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “China is willing to unswervingly develop the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Russia in the new era.”

A Chinese foreign ministry statement quoted Xi as saying “Sino-Russian relations are not affected by changes in the international situation or interference by any other factors. Strengthening strategic cooperation between China and Russia can effectively resist any attempt to suppress and divide the two countries.”

Jinping's remarks come as China pushes to consolidate its ties with other nations ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden on January 20.

An investment deal between China and the European Union is also expected to wrap up soon after seven years of talks.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the China-Russia Treaty of Good-neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation as an important milestone in bilateral relations, adding that Russia will continue staying committed to pushing forward the high-level development of China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination.

Putin said he hopes the two countries can continue to support each other on issues of major concern and enhance strategic coordination and cooperation in international affairs to make contributions to global stability.

'Systematic rival'

While Donald Trump's administration has engaged in a war of words with Beijing, Brussels has taken a balanced approach.

The EU states treat China as a "systemic rival" and have expressed concerns over China's rights record, especially its clampdown in Hong Kong and treatment of the Uighurs.

Berlin wanted to get the agreement signed off at a joint EU-China summit in September, but the coronavirus pushed the event online and no deal was signed.

China pushed past the United States in the third quarter of this year to become the EU's top trade partner, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the US economy while Chinese activity rebounded.