Top 10 world news today: Mike Pence gets vaccinated, US warns against Chinese bid, and more

The outgoing US Vice president Mike Pence received his dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while the defeated President Donald Trump planted doubts against the vaccine approval. Spain, too, decided to start the mass vaccine drive while South Korea is still struggling to contain the spread.

'Beginning of the end of coronavirus': US VP Mike Pence receives vaccine jab

US Vice President Mike Pence took a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine while asserting that, "this week will be beginning of the end of the coronavirus."

Chinese journalist, who covered Wuhan Covid-19 outbreak to face trial

China has been criticised for covering up the initial outbreak that hit Wuhan in January.

Russia link? US Energy Department targeted, nuclear security 'not impacted'

The DHS said hackers reportedly broke into SolarWinds Orion IT products following a recent update as they gained access to internal communications.

EU countries can ban ritual slaughter to promote animal welfare, court rules

The decision from the Court of Justice of the European Union (EU) followed a legal challenge by Jewish and Muslim associations to a Flemish government prohibition on the killing of animals without prior non-lethal (also called reversible) stunning in 2017.

'We will win war in future through indigenous weapons': CDS Bipin Rawat

Speaking at the DRDO here, General Rawat said, "For the past few years, DRDO has helped the armed forces to become self-reliant to face the emerging challenges ahead of the country.

'Historic victory': Switzerland's parliament approves same-sex marriage

Switzerland is one of the few European countries where same-sex marriage is not legal. It is at the 25th position in terms of human rights for the LGBT community.

Scientists discover 'previously unrecognised' water ice reservoir on Mars

The study ties in with other research on the history and current presence of water on Mars. NASA shared a 'treasure map' of water ice deposits on Mars in 2019.

US warns Pacific islands about Chinese bid for undersea cable project: Sources

Undersea cables, which have far greater data capacity than satellites, have emerged as a sensitive area of diplomacy in the Pacific, given their central role in international communications.

Six people in South Korea die of COVID while waiting for hospital beds

The country recorded 1,062 new cases on Friday, making it the first time South Korea has continuously reported more than 1,000 cases.

UK's Priti Patel accuses Tory MP of COVID-19 lockdown breach

A senior Tory MP, Tobias Ellwood, attended an event at the Cavalry and Guards Club on Tuesday in London.