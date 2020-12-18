'In case of war in future, we will win it through indigenous weapons', says CDS Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that India will win its future wars through indigenous weapons. He said that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has helped India's armed forces to become self-reliant.

Addressing the event at the DRDO, General Rawat said, "For the past few years, DRDO has helped the armed forces to become self-reliant to face the emerging challenges ahead of the country.

"The way we are moving towards self-reliance, it is very important that DRDO continues to work diligently," he added. While addressing the DRDO officials, CDS Rawat said, "You must strive to provide indigenous weapons and equipment to all three forces which will help us enhance the country`s capabilities during the possibility of war."

While addressing the event in the national capital on December 18, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said, "This time, we are witnessing that our private industry is also motivated, they need your support."

"I feel that in case of war in future, we will win it through indigenous weapons," he added.

(Inputs from ANI)