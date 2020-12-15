Vijay Diwas - 'You surrender or we wipe you out': When Sam Manekshaw threatened Pak in 1971 Bangladesh liberation war

The Pakistan army surrendered to Indian forces unconditionally when General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi with 93,000 troops surrendered to India. The war lasted just 13 days from December 4 to 16.

Bangladesh Liberation War, 1971

India celebrates December 16 as "Vijay Diwas" commemorating Indian forces resounding victory over Pakistan in 1971 which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The Pakistan army surrendered to Indian forces unconditionally when General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi with 93,000 troops surrendered to India. The war lasted just 13 days from December 4 to 16.

It is also known as the Bangladesh Liberation War, 1971

(Photograph:AFP)