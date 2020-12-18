'Beginning of the end of coronavirus': US Vice President Mike Pence receives vaccine jab

US Vice President Mike Pence took a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine while asserting that, "this week will be beginning of the end of the coronavirus."

"I didn't feel a thing," Pence said, adding,"The first coronavirus vaccine is being administered across the US, it's a miracle, miracle...make no mistake about it."

President-elect Joe Biden, 78, said he will take a vaccine shot soon.

Moderna vaccine overwhelmingly approved. Distribution to start immediately. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2020 ×

Meanwhile, President Trump said that Moderna vaccine has been "overwhelmingly approved" and "distribution" will start immediately.

However, the Food and Drug Administration(FDA) is yet to grant Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) which it is expected to give any day. The FDA last week had granted Pfizer-BioNTech EUA as US authorities began administering the vaccine.

The US is the worst-hit country with the virus with over 17.2 million infection cases and 310,792 deaths which is the highest in the world.

The FDA advisory committee voted 20 in favour with one abstention. The committee felt the benefits of the vaccine outweighs risks in people aged over 18. Reports say the FDA will likely approve the vaccine latest by Friday.

The FDA committee found that there is "no specific safety concerns identified" although reports said there should be a warning label on potential "allergic" reactions.