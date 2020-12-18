Watch: US nurse passes out after getting Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Dec 18, 2020, 03.25 PM(IST)

Nurse manager Tiffany Dover Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Tiffany Dover had been giving a press briefing from CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, about her team being among the first to be given the COVID-19 vaccinations.

A head nurse at a hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn., caused a brief scare on Thursday when she fainted shortly after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to reports.

Also read | Alaska healthcare worker suffers an allergic reaction to Covid-19 vaccine, Pfizer to assess the report

Nurse manager Tiffany Dover had been giving a press briefing from CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, about her team being among the first to be given the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Also read: Four trial volunteers who got Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine developed Bell's palsy

Dover was happily answering questions when she suddenly started trailing off.

×

“All of my staff, you know, we are excited to get the vaccine. We are in the COVID unit, so therefore, you know, my team will be getting first chances to get the vaccine,” Dover said.

“And I know that it’s really … Sorry, I’m feeling really dizzy,” she continued.

(With inputs from agencies)

Topics

Read in App