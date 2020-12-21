Top 10 world news today: EU approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, new strain cases found in Australia, and more

The European Union (EU) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, a few days after the UK and South Africa identified a new strain of coronavirus. After the UK, Italy and Australia, too, reported cases of the new variant of the deadly virus. Other than the COVID-19 news, China has called Donald Trump's accusation 'farce' on involvement in cyberattack.

'It works against new variant too': EU approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

EMA chief also reassured people that the existing vaccine can work against the new variant of the novel coronavirus — a claim nobody had made till now.

After UK, Australia detects new fast-spreading coronavirus strain

Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt said there are no plans to follow other countries in halting flights from the UK.

China calls Trump's accusation 'farce' on involvement in cyberattack

Donald Trump on Twitter on Saturday played down Russian involvement on the cyberattack on several US government agencies and said that China 'may' also be involved.

AstraZeneca signs memorandum of cooperation with Russia to combine vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed British drugmaker AstraZeneca's decision to test combining its own experimental COVID-19 vaccine with Russia's Sputnik V shot.

Thailand's PM Prayut blames migrant workers for COVID-19 outbreak

'They snuck out and came back in,' Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha said blaming migrant workers for seafood market COVID-19 outbreak.

US says ‘prepared to react’ if Iran seeks to avenge its top general's killing

In an apparent sign of US military leaders' concerns about Iranian intentions after Soleimani's killing, McKenzie's current tour was not announced in advance.

Malaysian ex-MP hosts drive-thru wedding for son; 10,000 people participate

The Malaysian politician along with his wife and the newly-wedded couple dressed up for the special day and stood at a designated point from where they waved and shared greetings with the guests who were seated in their cars.

Crime will increase 'dramatically' with COVID-19 vaccine rollout: Interpol

Interpol chief Juergen Stock has warned the world about a possible 'dramatic' increase in the theft and other crimes related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Deadly brain-eating amoeba is spreading in US, scientists issue warning

Naegleria fowleri is typically found in living, breathing people of freshwater, including lakes and streams.

Vietnam 'important pillar' of India's Act East Policy: PM Narendra Modi

The Indian prime minister also said that Vietnam is an 'important pillar of India's Act East Policy' and a 'big partner' of India's Indo-Pacific vision.