Vietnam 'important pillar' of India's Act East Policy: PM Narendra Modi



Describing Vietnam as an "important pillar" of India's Act East Policy, PM Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the importance of the relationship between New Delhi and Hanoi.

In his opening remarks for the India-Vietnam virtual bilateral summit, he also expressed sympathy with the loss Vietnam faced due to floods and landslides.

Also read | Understand Indian concept on Indo-Pacific, but Quad detrimental to inclusivity: Russia

The Indian prime minister also said that Vietnam is an "important pillar of India's Act East Policy" and a "big partner" of India's Indo-Pacific vision.

Also read | India, Vietnam virtual summit to see around 27 key outcomes

"The scope of our comprehensive strategic partnership is very wide," Modi said, adding that New Delhi looks at relations with Hanoi with a "long term" and "strategic" view.

"For Indo-Pacific region, peace, stability and progress are our shared objectives," Modi said.

"To establish peace and stability in the region, our partnership can give important contributions."

Modi also said that in this summit, both countries will evaluate the various aspects of cooperation in their comprehensive strategic partnership.

He also said the summit will also give an opportunity to discuss their common issues at the regional and international level.

"Next year, we both will collectively participate as members of United Nations Security Council and that is why our cooperation at a global stage is important," he added.

He also expressed delight that with the summit, they will be able to unveil the Plan of Action of their bilateral engagement in Joint Vision Document 2021-2023.

"With this, the world will get a strong message of our deepening ties," Modi added.

He also said that both countries have signed seven important agreements on security, petrochemicals, renewable energy, cancer treatment, among others.

