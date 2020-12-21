Understand Indian concept on Indo-Pacific, but Quad detrimental to inclusivity: Russia

In the backdrop of the Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov raising question over Indo Pacific and Quad, top Russian diplomats in Delhi has said Moscow does understand, "India's national concept on Indo pacific" but sees Quad as "detrimental" due to lack of inclusivity.

Russian Envoy Nikolay R. Kudashev said, “As far as the Indian ocean initiative, raised by PM Modi, we have no problem with Indian vision". Adding, "We offer a unifying agenda a concept of larger Eurasian partnership which could and we should bring 2 ends together, the Russian vision, the Chinese vision, the Indian vision. The alternative is the lines of division.”

Recently during his remarks at the general meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council, Russian FM Lavrov also mentioned Indo Pacific and quad terming them anti-China. While China sees Indo Pacific and quad very suspiciously, Moscow isn't keen either on it, given it backed by Washington and the west.

Russian Deputy Envoy Roman N. Babushkin pointed out, "while understanding and recognizing the Indian national concept for Indo pacific, let us don't forget about, no unified vision for Indo Pacific currently because we know many countries do promote their own Indo pacific visions.”

Calling mechanism "non-inclusive" and "apprehensions about the intentions" Roman explained, they "threaten to jeopardies regional cooperation, for example, ASEAN centrality and ASEAN unity and that Quad will be detrimental to the inclusive dialogue to the region."

Russia, India ties are much celebrated and historically close. Both PM Modi and President Putin spoke 4 times this year and have annual summits that alternate between the 2 countries. Earlier this year, both Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had visited Russia amidst the pandemic to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation defence and foreign ministers meet.

Asked about ties between India and China, the Russian envoy said, "As a friend to both India and China we would welcome enhanced dialogue between Delhi and Beijing" and "this is the key in reaching progress in the ties and regional security and stability"

The Moscow meets saw, Indian and Chinese defence and foreign ministers meet. After India and Chinese foreign minister meet, both countries came out with 5 points joint statement to diffuse the heightened tension.

The envoy also spoke the S400 sanctions by America, saying, "it is hard to predict and let the Biden administration first announce publicly its stance...otherwise, we do not recognize unilateral sanctions as....interstate relations"

Trump administration had imposed sanctions on Turkey for buying the S400 system from Russia. India will also get the system soon, raising fears of possible American sanctions.