Malaysian ex-MP hosts drive-thru wedding for son; 10,000 people participate

If you thought it is a long drive to the wedding venues, you will be surprised to see what this couple decided to do for their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A Malaysian ex-MP Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor decided to take the safest road and ditched the traditional wedding venue for his son's wedding.

The couple, Tengku Muhammed Hafiz Tengku Adnan and his bride Oceane Cyril Alagia decided to host a 'drive-thru' wedding to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Scheduled on December 20 in Malaysia's Putrajaya, the Malaysian couple had invited nearly 10,000 guests. So, in order to comply with the COVID-19 restrictions set by the Malaysian government, the couple asked the guests not to step out of their vehicles.

"The drive-through concept was my father's idea. He wanted my wedding to be celebrated by all the people in Putrajaya as they are also my family as I grew up here," said Tengku Muhammed Hafiz.

The Malaysian politician along with his wife and the newly-wedded couple dressed up for the special day and stood at a designated point from where they waved and shared greetings with the guests who were seated in their cars.

A stage was specially set up near the famous Palace of Justice where the couple was earlier seated to wave at their guests. However, the couple decided to ditch the distanced approach and stood by the road to greet the guests from a smaller distance.

The guests, after exchanging greetings with the hosts, drove to a tent which was set up nearby to get their already-packed food packets by rolling down their windows.

"In estimation, I am informed that there are more than 10,000 Drive Thru vehicles here since this morning," the minister said on a Facebook post. "Alhamdulillah, me and my family are very honored. Thank you all for understanding and adhering to all procedures made by drive-thru attendance without getting out of the vehicle. My family and I are very grateful and appreciate all your support. Thank you."