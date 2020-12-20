Son wins lawsuit against parents for discarding his pornography collection

A man in the United States decided to file a lawsuit against his parents after they decided to throw away his prized pornography collection.

David Werking, a 42-year-old man from Michigan, had left his prized and "irreplaceable" pornography collection at his parent's house.

Werking had shifted to his parents' home in Grand Haven, Michigan after a divorce but moved to Indiana in 2017. However, he had left his beloved collection back in Michigan, which he claims was worth more than $25,000.

His parents, however, did not appreciate the left-overs and decided to throw it out as they did not want to have the collection in their house and also did not want to help in moving it to Indiana. The parents claim they had warned the son about the same, but their requests were ignored.

The father also told Werking he was doing a "big favour by getting rid of all this stuff", but Werking did not appreciate the so-called favour and instead filed a lawsuit claiming his parents had illegally destroyed his personal property.

A US district judge Paul Maloney, however, ruled in favour of the son saying the parents had no right to destroy someone's personal property, even if they act in the role of a landlord.

"There is no question that the destroyed property was David's property," Maloney ruled. "Defendants repeatedly admitted that they destroyed the property."

As per local reports, the "irreplaceable" collection consisted of 12 full boxes of "pornography plus two boxes of sex toys" and nearly 1,600 DVDs and tapes.

The senior Werking couple is now expected to outline the damages to the US court by mid-February.