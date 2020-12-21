China calls Trump's accusation 'farce' on involvement in cyberattack

China on Monday called "farce" and "out of political motives" on US President Donald Trump's accusations of Beijing being involved in a huge cyberattack in the United States.

Trump on Twitter on Saturday played down Russian involvement on the cyberattack on several US government agencies and said that China "may" also be involved, contradicting the comments made by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"Russia Russia Russia is the priority chant when anything happens", Trump wrote and added that the cyberattack may have targeted the voting machines resulting in his loss in the presidential election.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said US's accusations against China have "always been a farce, out of political motives."

He also said that Trump's remarks are "not serious and self-contradictory".

"The US has politicised cybersecurity issues, continuously spread false information without conclusive evidence... in an attempt to destroy China's image and mislead the international community," Wang was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Trump's Saturday tweets were in direct contrast with Pompeo's comments in which he said it was "pretty clear" that Russia was behind the act.

Several US officials have blamed Kremlin for the cyberattack and not Beijing.

Russia has denied any involvement in the attack.