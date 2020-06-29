Top 10 world news today: Britons vote for pre-COVID economy, Iran's warrant against Trump and more

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump over killing of General Qassem Soleimani

Iran has issued an arrest warrant for Donald Trump over the killing of top general of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qassem Soleimani.

Poll reveals only 6% British public wants a pre-COVID style economy

A new poll has revealed that only six per cent of the British public wants the revitalisation of the economy as it existed before coronavirus wreaked havoc across the globe and decapitated the economy.

Chinese coronavirus vaccine approved for military use

China's military has approved a coronavirus vaccine for use within its ranks that has been developed by its research unit and a biotech firm, the company said Monday.

China unveils cross border wealth management scheme with Hong Kong, Macau

The announcement comes as China seeks to impose a new national security law on Hong Kong, and just two days before the 23rd anniversary of the territory's return to Chinese rule.

Netizens lash out at British PM Boris Johnson after his 'press ups'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was once infected with coronavirus, said that he is 'fit as a butcher's dog' and boasted his good health by doing some 'press ups'.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg lashes out at world leaders for using her fame to look good

Environment activist Greta Thunberg has hit out on world leaders who wanted to take pictures with her just to "look good".

German man erroneously orders 28 Tesla cars worth $1.5 million

A man recently gained prominence on social media after erroneously ordering 28 Tesla cars worth $1.5 million.

Top American brands join boycott Facebook ads campaign!

A handful of US companies have pulled advertising from Facebook Inc in support of a campaign that called out the social media giant for not doing enough to stop hate speech on its platforms.

Fighting erupts in Taiwanese parliament after opposition occupies chamber

Fighting erupted in Taiwan's parliament on Monday as lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) broke through barricades erected by the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) who had occupied it to protest against government "tyranny".

Chinese traditional medicine inspired by 1,800-year-old text continues to mint money

Lianhua Qingwen, a Chinese drug inspired by a medical textbook written nearly 1,800 years ago, has become hugely popular and seen a huge spike in sales