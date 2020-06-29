Iran issues an arrest warrant for Donald Trump over killing of top general Qassem Soleimani

Iran has issued an arrest warrant for Donald Trump over the killing of top general of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qassem Soleimani.

Prosecutor-General of Tehran Ali Alqasi Mehr is looking for Donald Trump and 35 other suspects behind the alleged assassination of top general and has asked Interpol for help.



"36 individuals who have been involved or ordered the assassination of Hajj Qassem, including the political and military officials of the US and other governments, have been identified and arrest warrants have been issued for them by the judiciary officials and red alerts have also been issued for them via the Interpol," said Ali Alqasi Mehr.

The arrest warrant for the US President comes nearly six months after the general was killed on January 3.



Interpol, based in Lyon, France, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On January 3, a US drone strike in Iraq killed Soleimani, leader of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force. Washington blamed Soleimani for masterminding attacks by Iran-aligned militias on US forces in the region.

(With inputs from Reuters)